Weather Story

Much cooler temperatures expected today, with widespread rain showers across the area. Freezing temperatures are expected tonight in the lower elevations of western Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered sprinkles between noon and 2pm, then isolated showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers before 9pm, then scattered sprinkles between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday



Sunny, with a high near 79.