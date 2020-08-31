Increasing Clouds with a High Near 69

Weather Story

Much cooler temperatures expected today, with widespread rain showers across the area. Freezing temperatures are expected tonight in the lower elevations of western Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered sprinkles between noon and 2pm, then isolated showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers before 9pm, then scattered sprinkles between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday


Sunny, with a high near 79.

