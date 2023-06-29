Weather Story

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, lasting through mid-evening. Johnson and Natrona counties will see the activity lasting later into the night. Gusty winds may accompany these storms.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.