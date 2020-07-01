Weather Story

Partly cloudy and breezy across the Cowboy State today. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the northwest. Flooding will subside today. Red Flag Warning for portions of central Wyoming. Drier and warmer for Thursday to the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.