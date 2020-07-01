Weather Story
Partly cloudy and breezy across the Cowboy State today. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the northwest. Flooding will subside today. Red Flag Warning for portions of central Wyoming. Drier and warmer for Thursday to the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
