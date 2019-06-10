Dry and Warmer across Wyoming today as high pressure remains across the region. Partly cloudy skies will prevail across the Cowboy State today with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible across the far north this afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Advertisement - Story continues below...