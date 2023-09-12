Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Scattered showers before 9am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.