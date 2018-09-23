Red Flag Warnings are in effect across most of the state through this evening, as dry and windy conditions continue. An approaching cold front will increase cloud cover today, bring isolated storms to the far north and south this evening, and begin a cooling trend on Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures east of the Divide about 20 degrees cooler than today.

Detailed Forecast

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy. Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.