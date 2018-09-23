Red Flag Warnings are in effect across most of the state through this evening, as dry and windy conditions continue. An approaching cold front will increase cloud cover today, bring isolated storms to the far north and south this evening, and begin a cooling trend on Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures east of the Divide about 20 degrees cooler than today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
