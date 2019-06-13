Fair to partly cloudy skies this morning will lead to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the Cowboy State. There is a chance for Severe Thunderstorms in western and central areas with small to large hail and gusty, possibly damaging winds. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
