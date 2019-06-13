Isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.