Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night