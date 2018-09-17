Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
