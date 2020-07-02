Weather Story

Partly cloudy and breezy across the Cowboy State today. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the northwest. Flooding will subside today. Red Flag Warning for portions of central Wyoming. Drier and warmer for Thursday to the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.