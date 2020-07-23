Weather Story
Remaining warm but not as hot today. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, most numerous in the northwest. Elevated fire weather is likely across portions of central Wyoming this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
