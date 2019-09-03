Temperatures will be slightly cooler today. Mostly sunny in the north with variable cloudiness in central and southern areas. There is a chance of isolated showers in the far southwest. Wednesday will see elevated Fire Weather Conditions, so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

Detailed Forecast

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.