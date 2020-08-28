Increasing Clouds with a High Near 83

Increasing Clouds with a High Near 83

Weather Story

Warm and dry for most, but as usual isolated thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon, especially across western and southern Wyoming today.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

‘Strong Cold Front’ May Bring Late Summer Snow to Wyoming This Weekend

‘Strong Cold Front’ May Bring Late Summer Snow to Wyoming This Weekend

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 87

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 87

Sunny with a High Near 88

Sunny with a High Near 88

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 86

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 86