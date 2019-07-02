Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again today, especially across northern Wyoming. Some storms may be strong to severe. Meanwhile, elevated fire conditions are expected across southern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Independence Day
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.