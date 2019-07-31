Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.