Partly cloudy skies across the Cowboy State today, with increasing clouds and developing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon lasting late into the evening, and even into Thursday. Some storms may be strong, especially across Johnson and Natrona counties.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
