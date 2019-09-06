Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%

Tonight

Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.