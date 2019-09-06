Scattered to numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as an upper level weather disturbance bisects a southward moving cold front. Some storms may be strong and possibly severe in Northern and Central Wyoming today along with possible large hail and damaging winds. Scattered late day showers and thunderstorms will be a threat through next Thursday. Elevated fire weather conditions Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler through the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%
Tonight
Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
