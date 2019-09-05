Warm and dry today. Occasional gusty winds will mean elevated fire weather conditions across much of the state. This afternoon and evening there will be isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday
