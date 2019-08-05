Slightly cooler today with thunderstorms likely across the state. The best chances will be along and east of the Continental Divide, with a few strong storms possible in Johnson and Natrona counties. Some storms could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Advertisement - Story continues below...