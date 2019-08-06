Another typical summer day with isolated showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds. This unsettled weather pattern will continue through the work week, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
