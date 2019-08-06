Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.