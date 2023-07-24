Weather Story

Showers and storms will be more numerous than yesterday, some with heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Temperatures will remain rather hot. Thunderstorms will become less numerous Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.