Increasing Clouds with High Near 68

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are again likely this afternoon and evening, especially across the northern parts of the state. Clouds will generally increase this afternoon across most areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
