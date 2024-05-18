Incumbents Face Challengers in Several Political Races

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Two days into the campaign filing season and contests for local and state offices have already developed.

According to information on the Sweetwater County Clerk’s website, Green River City Council member George Jost faces a challenge from Jessica Maser for his Ward II seat on the Council. Sherry Bushman, the current Council member representing Ward I, is unopposed so far in her re-election bid. No one has filed for the Ward III Council seat in Green River. Additionally, the clerk’s office has not received filings from Rock Springs, Wamsutter, Superior and Granger candidates seeking election to the Councils in those locations.

So far, only one candidate has filed for election to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, with Mary Thoman filing for re-election. Commissioner Taylor Jones has yet to file for election, but has announced his intent to run and has already erected signs.

For state senate and house districts, a few incumbents are facing challenges by members of their own party.

Two Republicans are vying for the seat Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, will vacate representing Senate District 14. Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, seeks election to the senate after being Speaker of the House. He’s facing a challenge from Republican Laura Taliaferro Pearson of Kemmerer.

In Senate District 14, John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, has filed for re-election to the position. However, he also faces a challenge this year from Republican Jeff Ramaj.

In House District 17, J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, has filed for re-election, but faces a challenge from Terry Ellison, a Republican also living in Rock Springs. In House District 18, Scott Hiner, R-Green River, is so far unopposed in his re-election bid. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, is also unopposed in his re-election campaign in House District 39, while Tony Niemiec, R-Green River, is unopposed in House District 60.

For Wyoming’s seats in the U.S. House and Senate, Rep Harriet Hageman is so far unopposed for her re-election bid, while Sen. John Barrasso faces a challenge from Laramie Republican John Holtz.

The filing period continues through May 31.