Indoor and Outdoor Dining Allowed Statewide with Restrictions

CHEYENNE — Starting Friday, May 15, restaurants, bars and other dining businesses and distilleries will be able to open indoor and outdoor seating again, under certain COVID-19 Coronavirus health restrictions.

The public health order that closed down patronage in restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distillery pubs, wineries, tasting rooms, special licenses, clubs, cigar bars, and other services has been modified to allow businesses to provide indoor and outdoor service once again.

The modified order will be in place through May 21, 2020.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said the state is excited to allow flexibility for businesses. However, he said people should continue to be careful, as the modifications could propose more risks for infection.

“The loosenings come with additional risk,” Governor Gordon said.

New restrictions say tables must be limited to groups of six people, preferably from the same household. However, exceptions may be made if the household consists of more than six people.

Tables must also be six feet apart, and preferably 10 feet if possible. All patrons must be seated at tables and booths.

Staff must wear face coverings and must perform hand sanitation between interactions with each table.

Signage must be viewable from patrons that remind them to keep six feet of distance from each other. Waiting areas must have floor markers to help enforce proper spacing.

All cutlery, cups, napkins and straws must be handed directly to customers by staff.

There must also be dedicated staff to clear tables and properly sanitize the areas and surfaces. All other staff should not touch any of the items on the table.

No self-serve buffets will be allowed at this time unless food is prepackaged.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Public Health Officer, said people with underlying health issues should remain careful. With no vaccine, immunity, or widespread treatment, she said vulnerable populations should be careful of participating in public events and accommodations.

Governor Gordon echoed Dr. Harrist, saying it is the people of Wyoming’s responsibility to take care of one another.

“We’ve got to be thoughtful and responsible for our fellow citizens,” Governor Gordon said.

The full modified order can be found here.