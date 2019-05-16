Industrial Hoist and Crane Hiring Crane Inspector

Industrial Hoist and Crane has an immediate opening for a Crane Inspector.

Great benefits are offered after a probationary period.

Apply Today!

Please apply in person at 645 Jonah Drive Rock Springs, WY

Employment Requirements

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass drug tests (DOT, Non DOT, Client Required)

Clean Driving record. (Please bring a five year history from DOT. No DUI’s.)

Non-Smoker (Blue sky Policy)

Available to travel

Not afraid of heights

Be able to work under ground

Have some mechanical knowledge

Hydraulic or Electrical background is a plus

*Hours: 7:00AM-4:00PM (40 hours)

Applicants must provide a resume.

