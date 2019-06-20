Industrial Supply Co. Grand Opening

Stop by the new Industrial Supply Co. building on Friday, June 21st and help celebrate their Grand Opening!

Vendors offering demonstrations on the latest tools and equipment will be on-site for you to take a closer look.

When

Friday, June 21st 10 AM-2PM

Where

1724 Decora Drive. Rock Springs, WY 82901

Stop in to enter the 🎟 raffle, enjoy some 🔥 BBQ, and see what great things they have in store for you!

  
