Industrial Supply Co. Hiring Area Sales Representative

Title: Area Sales Representative – Rock Springs
Department: Outside Sales
Reports to: Regional Sales Manager
Summary
Represent Industrial Supply to all customers and potential customers in the assigned sales area establishing and maintaining relationships of trust and customer service. Continually seeking growth and opportunities to service new customers by building relationships and through innovative and value added solutions to customer supply needs and initiatives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage all sales activities for defined area
- Regularly meet with current customers to find out if needs are being met and learn of other needs and introduce new options and programs.
- Work with customers and inside sales teams to resolve customer concerns and issues.
- Call on potential customers and introduce our services and develop relationships.
- Communicate with branch supervisors on customer needs and service levels for continuous improvement efforts.
- Under the direction of the branch supervisor help with branch activities when urgent situations arise.
- Coordinate with inside sales teams to insure that proper order procedures are followed.
- Facilitate the development of relationships between inside sales teams and customers.
Preferred Qualifications
- 4 years previous sales experience in industrial supply environment with a familiarity of the products and vendors involved.
- Strong understanding of Industrial Supply Co order and inventory systems and processes.
- Superior communication skills with the ability to develop strong business relationships that reflect the value and services of Industrial Supply.
Required Qualifications
- Previous applicable and demonstrated sales experience.
- Good knowledge of the industry, products and vendors.
- Strong communications and presentation skills
Physical Qualifications
- Ability to travel to customer sites and attend meetings and events.
- Ability to operate a computer, phone and other communication devices used to interact with customers and other internal operations.
- Travel may be as much as 90%.
Disclaimer
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed.
To Apply
Apply online HERE.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.