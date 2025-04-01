Ineko Okano (Nov. 4, 1923 – March 28, 2025)

Ineko Okano,101, a cherished member of the Rock Springs, Wyoming community, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2025 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 61 years and former resident of Fukuoka, Japan.

Born on November 4, 1923, in Fukuoka, Japan; the daughter of Soshiro Yoshimoto and Rui Abe Yoshimoto,

Ineko attended schools in and graduated in 1942 in Japan.

She married the love of her life George Okano August 25, 1964 in Rock Springs.

Together, Ineko and George were well-known as the co-owners and operators of Okano’s Green House for, a thriving sanctuary of greenery that brought joy and vibrancy to the Rock Springs community for 34 years.

Ineko had a deep passion for crocheting, word search puzzles, and, above all, spending cherished moments with her family, especially her adored grandchildren. Her warmth and kindness left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege to know her.

Her life was a testament to hard work, creativity, and a heart full of love, leaving a lasting legacy through the lives she touched. Friends and family will forever remember Ineko’s gentle spirit and the joy she found in simple pleasures.

Survivors include her daughter, Georgiann Okano-Campbell of Rock Springs; one sister, Mary (Hisako) Nakamura of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Timothy Campbell, Quintin Campbell and wife Bretta; three great-grandchildren, Kai Campbell, Erza Campbell, and Rafe Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Okano; parents, Soshiro and Rui Yoshimoto; two sisters, Kiyoko, Shigeyo; one brother, Kumakichi.

Cremation will take place; a Private Family Service will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

May she rest in peace, surrounded by eternal love and light.