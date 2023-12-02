Infant Found Dead, Father Arrested After Amber Alert

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, IDAHO – Zeke Best, a small child at the center of an Amber Alert incident Friday morning was found dead Saturday according to an announcement from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho.

The 10-month-old was reported abducted yesterday morning after the child’s mother was found dead inside her home. The incident was investigated as a homicide and the child’s father, 48-year-old Jeremy Best, is a suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the office received a call from hunters who discovered a man near Idaho Falls, Idaho in a sleeping bag. at about 9:17 a.m. The caller said the man was naked and making odd statements. Sheriff’s deputies contacted the witnesses and were able to identify the unknown man as Best. Nearby, deputies discovered a black Chevrolet SUV down the embankment from the road and found the deceased child.

Multiple Idaho-based agencies are investigating the scene, along with the FBI. Best was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and was booked on the outstanding warrant from Teton County, Idaho.