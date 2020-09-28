Information Sought on 4 Goats Ran over in Uinta County

UINTA COUNTY — After four small goats were struck and killed in a truck pull out along Interstate 80, Uinta County Law Enforcement officials are seeking information from the public.

A Facebook post from Uinta County Law Enforcement Services states that during the early morning hours today, September 28, “four small goats were let loose and run over.” The deceased goats were left in the travel lane at a truck pull out at mile marker 28 on I-80 westbound.

Officials said one additional goat survived and was left abandoned in the area.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We have included a photograph of the ear tag displayed on the goats and photographs of the surviving goat, which was transported to the Lyman Animal Shelter,” the posts states.

This is a photograph of the ear tag displayed on one of the deceased goats. Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook photo

There is no known suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Please contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, 307-783-1000, if you have any information regarding the owner or owners of these goats.