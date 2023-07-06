Information Sought on Calf Poaching Case near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for the person or people responsible for killing, harvesting, and dumping a calf south of Rock Springs.

The deputies found the carcass on Wednesday, July 5, in the desert near mile marker three on State Highway 430.

It’s believed the animal was likely killed elsewhere before being dumped in the desert overnight, according to the press release. The poached animal is described as a short-yearling (this year’s calf) male Red Angus cross cow-calf.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Its front and rear quarters, as well as its back straps and tenderloins, were harvested. Its left ear, which is typically pierced with a small tag identifying the livestock’s owner, was also removed,” the press release states.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact either Deputy Merkley at (307) 705-6708 or merkleym@sweetwatercountywy.gov, or ACO Thomas at (307) 705-5384 or thomasc@sweetwatercountywy.gov. Any correspondence from the public related to this case will be handled with discretion.

