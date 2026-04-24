Ink Fest 2026 Hits Green River — And a Big Name Just Joined the Lineup

Ink Fest is bringing serious talent to Sweetwater County this May, and the lineup just got even stronger.

Tommy Montoya — widely recognized from LA Ink and other major tattoo shows, including his role as a judge on Ink Master — has officially been confirmed to attend. Known for his precision, style, and years in the industry, Montoya’s appearance adds a major draw to this year’s event.

Proud to announce Inkmaster will be here!

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Co-host Black Bumble and Supplies by Beehive Worldwide Distro

📍 Green River – Expedition Island

📅 May 1–3

💲 $10 entry | 21+ to drink

⏰ 11 AM – 11 PM daily

Ink Fest will feature a full weekend of:

• Live tattooing from talented artists

• Opportunities to book sessions or walk up for tattoos

• Vendors and booths, including Sullen Clothing

• Guest artists and industry names

• A high-energy atmosphere for both tattoo enthusiasts and first-timers

Whether you’re looking to get new ink, meet well-known artists, or just experience something different in the community, Ink Fest offers a little bit of everything.

Bringing an artist of Montoya’s level to Green River isn’t something that happens often — and it’s a sign this event is continuing to grow.

For more information visit sweetwaterinkfest.com or Swèetwater county inkfest tattoo show

For more questions call (307) 705-8288 or email [email protected]