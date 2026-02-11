INKFEST 2026 – NOW ACCEPTING VENDORS

Inkfest Tattoo Show is looking for vendors to join us May 1st–3rd at GR Expedition Island! This is your chance to be part of one of the area’s most exciting and high-energy events.

We’re looking for vendors offering art, clothing, handmade goods, collectibles, lifestyle products, and anything that fits the Inkfest vibe. If you have a unique business and want to get in front of a large, diverse crowd, this is a great opportunity.

Inkfest is searching for outside vendors for their event at Expedition Island. All potential vendors are to email Gator at sweetwaterinkfest@gmail.com.

Proud to announce Inkmaster will be here!

Co-host Black Bumble and Supplies by Beehive Worldwide Distro

WHEN May 1st- 3rd

WHERE Expedition Island



For more information visit sweetwaterinkfest.com or Swèetwater county inkfest tattoo show

For more questions call (307) 705-8288 or email sweetwaterinkfest@gmail.com