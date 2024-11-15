Inmate Death Investigation Expected to Take Weeks or Months to Complete

ROCK SPRINGS – The death of an inmate at the Sweetwater County Detention Center remains under investigation, with that investigation expected to take weeks or possibly months to complete.

“Generally, these investigations take not days but weeks, sometimes even months, particularly when they involve autopsy and forensic examination or testing,” Jason Mower, the public information officer for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, told SweetwaterNOW.

A woman in her 20s died at the detention center last week during what the sheriff’s office claims was a medical emergency. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The identity of the woman is being withheld by the SCSO until the investigation is complete.