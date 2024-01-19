Inmate from Sweetwater County Dies at Penitentiary

RAWLINS – An inmate of the Wyoming State Penitentiary sentenced out of Sweetwater County recently died according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

James Davis, 71, died Jan. 18 at the penitentiary. He was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor – less than 13 years. He was sentenced to 12-18 years for each count, with the two terms to run concurrently, by District Court Judge Jere Ryckman May 1, 2012. This was one of the last cases Ryckman handled as a district court judge, as he retired May 21, 2012.

Davis was born in Knoxville, Tennessee Feb. 13, 1952.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Davis’ death. The department did not release further information.