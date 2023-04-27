Input Sought on Southwest Wyoming Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Project

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management’s Kemmerer Field Office and Rock Springs Field Office are seeking public comment on a right-of-way for the proposed Southwest Wyoming Carbon Dioxide Sequestration project. If approved, the project would support the sequestration of carbon dioxide in sub-surface pore space in the Madison limestone and Nugget sandstone formations beneath Uinta, Sweetwater, and Lincoln counties.

The project would allow the proponent, Moxa Carbon Storage, LLC, to permanently store carbon in up to 605,091 acres of underground rock formations, in line with the Biden-Harris administration’s goals for reducing carbon pollution and combatting the climate crisis. The proposal follows a June 2022 BLM policy update authorizing rights-of-way on public lands for the permanent geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide, and is the second application received for such activity.

In addition to the pore space right-of-way application submitted to the BLM, Moxa Carbon Storage must also apply for a Class VI Underground Injection Control well permit(s) from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to construct and operate carbon dioxide injection wells at the site. If approved, Moxa Carbon Storage may later apply to the BLM for additional rights-of-way and associated environmental analysis prior to constructing access roads, well pads, pipelines, and any other facilities on BLM-managed public lands.

Additional information, a map of the project area and instructions on how to comment are available on the project ePlanning website.

Comments may also be mailed to: BLM Kemmerer Field Office, Attn: Tracy Hoover, 430 US HWY 189, Kemmerer, Wyoming 83101. Scoping comments will be accepted until May 26, 2023.

For more information, contact Tracy Hoover, (307) 367-5342.