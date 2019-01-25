Inside Connections Donates Mommy Bags to Memorial Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — The team at Inside Connections on Thursday donated eight Mommy Bags for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to provide new moms with some extra pampering after their delivery.

The bags contain a wide array of goodies, including a baby blanket, picture frame, journal, fuzzy socks, lotion and more.

Inside Connections is a non-profit support and pregnancy resource center that offers free

community services such as pregnancy testing, limited obstetrics ultrasound, parenting and childbirth classes, and post-abortion support.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Pictured are, from left, Inside Connections Executive Director Lori Longfellow, nurse Manager Kim Seymour, center Director Holly Keller and volunteer Diana Lohstreter.

Not pictured is Inside Connections nurse Tina Skinner.