Intern Honored for Work with Rock Springs URA

URA/Broadway Theater Intern Adara Akin was recently presented with a check from BOCES to conclude her internship. Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs URA.

ROCK SPRINGS — Adara Akin was recently recognized for her service as an intern with the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency and the Broadway Theater. She was presented a check by Bernadine Craft of the Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

According to the URA, Akin’s internship took place during the organization and theater’s busiest season.

“Adara was an exceptional intern who approached every task with enthusiasm and professionalism. Her willingness to jump in during our most demanding time made a huge difference,” Marketing, Events and Theater Coordinator Danielle Salas said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Akin’s responsibilities included operating the digital marquee sign at the theater, managing the theater’s digital ticketing system, and decoration initiatives involving the upcoming Snowman Stroll and the historic gazebo.

“Sweetwater County BOCES is committed to supporting practical educational experiences that prepare our students for successful careers. Adara Akin is a shining example of the hard working youth emerging from our community, and we are delighted to recognize her hard work and significant achievements at the Broadway Theater,” Craft said.