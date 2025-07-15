Interstate Project Near Point of Rocks Switches to Traffic Control July 21

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. will be switching traffic control on the Interstate 80 Point of Rocks construction project.

Starting July 21, WYDOT and contract crews will be switching from head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes, to a single lane of traffic in each direction. This will last roughly a week while crews work on paving isolated areas and milling the crossroad underneath the interstate at the Point of Rocks and Black Butte Interchanges. The work requires lane closures and localized flaggers to control traffic. Drivers accessing areas from these interchanges and the service road are advised to expect delays and plan trips accordingly. Drivers should also be aware of haul trucks and construction traffic for the duration of the project.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Image.

Following the work on the crossroad, traffic will be switched back to head-to-head in the westbound lanes, Crews will then begin operations in the eastbound lanes. Those who need to access areas from Exit 130, Point of Rocks can detour on the service road to minimize construction.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The overall scope of work for this project includes bridge work, grading, milling and paving. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026, however the contrator is tentatively planning on finishing all work in 2025.