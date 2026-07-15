Intro to Healthcare FREE Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Intro to Healthcare FREE Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo.— Climb Wyoming’s free Intro to Healthcare training for single moms starts soon!

Moms can get a start in the growing healthcare profession working in medical clinics, home health, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. Training includes hands-on instruction, clinical hours, basic medical certifications, intro to office skills, and more that offer diverse work opportunities. Participants will receive a personalized job placement with options for a variety of schedules that fit their family’s needs.

The upcoming information meetings are the best way to learn more:

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Join Climb’s Info Meeting
Wednesday, July 29, 2026 6-7 PM
Thursday, July 31, 2026 at 12-1 PM
Climb Wyoming
404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs
Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly

Climb is talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

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