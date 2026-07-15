Intro to Healthcare FREE Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo.— Climb Wyoming’s free Intro to Healthcare training for single moms starts soon!

Moms can get a start in the growing healthcare profession working in medical clinics, home health, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. Training includes hands-on instruction, clinical hours, basic medical certifications, intro to office skills, and more that offer diverse work opportunities. Participants will receive a personalized job placement with options for a variety of schedules that fit their family’s needs.

The upcoming information meetings are the best way to learn more:

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Join Climb’s Info Meeting

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 6-7 PM

Thursday, July 31, 2026 at 12-1 PM

Climb Wyoming

404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs

Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly

Climb is talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.