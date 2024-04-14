Introducing Kasey Koepplin: New Leader of Tiger Football

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers welcome Kasey Koepplin as their new head football coach, who brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to the program.

Koepplin brings with him 15 years of coaching experience, with 12 of those years spent at the high school level and three at the collegiate level. He most recently served as the head coach at Cibola High School. He played collegiately at Mayville State University.

In an exclusive interview conducted by TRN Media, Koepplin shared insights into his coaching philosophy and goals for the upcoming season.

“Right now I know that we are going to have a great deal of youth in our program, and that is something to look forward to as well,” Koepplin said when asked about the team’s outlook. “From my interview and talks with those around the community, we will also have a group of student-athletes who seem hungry to play with a direction and purpose as well.”

When questioned about his coaching style, Koepplin described himself as “definitely a defensive-minded coach” and outlined his plans for the team’s offensive and defensive strategies.

“We will be flexible in what we do as you have to have athletes who understand and can execute what can be done on the field,” he explained. “Ideally, we would run a forty front look defensively, and offensively be multiple with our looks with a focus and basis though built on the single wing.”

Beyond the Xs and Os of football, Koepplin emphasized the importance of personal connections and accountability within the team.

“I’m a bit of an old soul in that I believe in being direct, honest, and being accountable for our actions,” he shared. “We need to play for each other, not just play with or next to each other. Once we start playing for others and the good of the group or team, the team will see success and indirectly so will the individuals involved.”

Expressing excitement about the opportunity to lead the historically successful RSHS program, Koepplin highlighted his aspirations to uphold the school’s traditions while also implementing positive changes.

“I am very excited at the opportunity for both myself and my family,” he said. “I would like to help get us back to the traditions of success that you can see looking at the history of the school, and create a consistent habit of competing at that level.”

Looking ahead to the competition in the 4A division, Koepplin acknowledged the challenges posed by established powerhouse teams.

“Competing against those teams that have consistently been at the top will tell us quite a bit about our program,” he noted, expressing eagerness to face off against schools like Sheridan.

In closing, Koepplin underscored the importance of building lasting relationships with his players, both on and off the field.

“To me, if we can’t accomplish that, the number of football games we win together is ultimately irrelevant,” he said. “It’s about 40-year relationships, not four-year relationships.”