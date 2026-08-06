Investigation Continues into Death at Tata Chemicals

GREEN RIVER — Few details have been released following a contract employee’s death at the Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners facility west of Green River last week.

An unnamed U.S. Department of Labor staff member told SweetwaterNOW the Mine Safety and Health Administration is aware of the July 29 incident and is investigating it. MSHA declined to comment further.

Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners issued a statement to SweetwaterNOW Wednesday morning saying the company is saddened by the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

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“The company is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, which involves the contractor as well as state and federal regulatory authorities,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for the family and to preserve the integrity of the investigative process, we will not be providing any further comment until the investigation has been completed.”

According to MSHA, the incident involved either a slip or a fall and took place at 6 p.m. July 29. It was the 19th fatal incident MSHA has investigated nationwide in 2026.