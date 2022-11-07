Investigation Continues Into Fire on Dickson Street in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a structure fire on Dickson Street in Rock Springs on Friday night.

Fire department personnel responded to the blaze shortly before 10:45 p.m. with three apparatus.

Fire Chief Jim Wamsley reports that no one was injured during the incident, but his department is still looking into what may have started the fire.

Wamsley said fire crews could see smoke and flames from the eaves at the rear of the home, and firefighters needed aerial access to the roof in order to open it up and get to the blaze.

Call-back and Fire District 1 aided RSFD in the effort and the fire was eventually extinguished at about 12:20 p.m., Wamsley said.

Rocky Mountain Power originally cut power to the block to guard against electrical shock to the crews on scene. RMP restored power to the area with the exception of the affected home after the fire was extinguished.

Wamsley added that the home did have working fire detectors inside.