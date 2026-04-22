Investigation into Lyman Murder-Suicide Complete

LYMAN — The Lyman Police Department and State of Utah Office of the Medical Examiner completed their investigations into two deaths related to a fatal incident that occurred Dec. 16.

The medical examiner determined Macey Bradshaw’s death to be a homicide, while James Hunter’s death was ruled suicide.

Investigators concluded Hunter had conducted internet searches consistent with stalking behavior, firearm inquiries, research on tools used to gain entry into a residence, and how to subdue someone. The firearm Hunter searched for online was recovered on scene. Other items were recovered by officers at the scene, on Hunter, and in his vehicle.

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Investigators also concluded Hunter was using his cellphone to track Bradshaw’s movements and location. Evidence showed that Hunter was aware of Bradshaw’s location on the night of Dec. 15 and early hours of Dec. 16. Hunter had tracked her movements and determined she arrived alone at her residence. Video footage showed that shortly after Bradshaw arrived at her residence, Hunter’s vehicle was driving on a nearby backstreet and was then parked out of view of the residence.

When Hunter made contact with Bradshaw at her residence, she placed a call to her father requesting that he come to the residence and assist in getting Hunter to leave. A few minutes later her father, Justin Bradshaw, was seen on video arriving at the residence. A 911 call was placed shortly after.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and located Bradshaw inside the residence, semi-conscious with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Hunter was found a short distance away, unconscious with an apparent single gunshot wound to the head.

Bradshaw and Hunter were transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The LPD has concluded their investigation and the case is considered closed. No further information will be realeased.

The two agencies conducted independent investigations, but worked in coordination to insure an accurate review of the circumstances and evidence surrounding the case. The findings of the medical examiner was consistent with the results of the investigation conducted by the LPD.

The investigation involved more than 500 hours of work and included assistance from Wyoming State Crime Laboratory, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Utah Police Department.

The LPD encourages anyone experiencing domestic violence or involved in an abuse or unsafe relationship to seek help. Resources are available in Bridger Valley, Uinta County, and throughout the State of Wyoming for those in need or the YWCA online at ywcasweetwater.org or by phone at 307-352-1030.