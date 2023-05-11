Investigators Say Suspect Left Prison-Issued Underwear with Name Label in Stolen Vehicle

Originally reported by GREG HIRST – Oil City News

CASPER — Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they identified a suspect in a stolen vehicle case after finding a pair of state prison–issued thermal underwear labeled with the suspect’s name and prisoner ID number in the recovered vehicle.

Jashawn Crowley, 26, was arrested Wednesday, nine days after the sheriff’s office put out a public alert seeking his whereabouts. He was wanted on warrants for felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit forgery and petty theft.

Crowley was located Wednesday afternoon in yet another stolen vehicle on a county road, according to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. As the deputy tried to pull him over, Crowley crashed into a gate post then into a chain link fence. Crowley then fled the vehicle and a brief foot chase ensued, after which he was taken into custody, Grogan said.

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at an auto body repair shop outside Casper city limits on March 15, according to the investigator’s report.

Deputies believe several vehicles had been broken into before the suspect located a set of spare keys in a 2002 Dodge Ram that the owner had forgotten about. That vehicle was recovered about a week later, having been abandoned in Glenrock, the report said.

Investigators found a women’s softball shirt and a duffel bag with anti-theft devices still attached that were believed stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

They also found a check that appeared to have been written multiple times in erasable ink. The investigator noted it was from the same book of checks involved in a separate 2020 investigation.

The state prison–issued thermal underwear bearing the label “CROWLEY” and a prison ID number was also found, and investigators quickly confirmed the identification with state officials, according to the affidavit.

The 2002 Dodge was valued around $15,000, but the owner said it had been worth about $30,000 with aftermarket modifications.

Crowley is presumed innocent until proven guilty.