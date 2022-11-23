Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)

Ione A. Smith, 70, passed away November 19, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ione was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 45 years and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She was born June 27, 1952, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada); the daughter of Phillip Stewart Lawson and Jennie Rose Radkivich.

Mrs. Smith attended school in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and graduated from East High School in 1970

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She worked at Bi Rite as a server and Walmart and Kmart as a cashier

She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gambling, bingo and a night out on the town.

Survivors include her husband, Larry C. Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Delorse Smith of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one son, Phillip J. Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Michelle Mangus and husband Mark of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Ronald Lawson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother-in-law, John L Smith of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Kathy Payton and husband Ray of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Tianna Rasmusson and fiancé Adrian Castro and John Brayden Mangus; two great-grandchildren, Alizayah Kimberlee Rodda and Atreyu Dontes Castro and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Leroy John Smith and special bonus family member Kyle Rodda.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ione’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com