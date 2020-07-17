Irene A. Kalivas (November 1, 1923 – July 15, 2020)

Irene A. Kalivas, 96, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs, WY. A long time resident of Green River, Irene died following a brief illness. God took our precious Mother back to heaven where she is free of any pain.

She was born on November 1, 1923 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Aristides and Anna Bekiarellis.

Irene attended schools in Kataraktis Chios, Greece and Gary, Indiana.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married John Kalivas on January 31,1949 at the Episcopal Church in Green River. He preceded her in death on November 11,1991. Together they operated the Independent Grocery Store for many years.

Irene devoted her last 39 years doing volunteer work for many organizations in Sweetwater County. Her association with Sweetwater Memorial Hospital and her work with many other volunteers at the gift shop was truly a highlight of her life. Volunteering for Meals on Wheels, the Soup Kitchen, and the breakfast club at the Senior Center were among the organizations Irene helped.

Irene was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, a charter member of the Philoptochos Society, and a member of the Golden Hour Senior Citizen’s Center.

Her life long hobby was crocheting and knitting which was almost a daily activity . Her afghans were something to behold and she exceed over 250 afghans that she gave to family and friends through the years. She recorded the date and the colors of each of the afghans in her prized record book. Irene’s other interests included baking and cooking, working word puzzles, playing pinochle with many friends through the years, watching sports and talking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was always No.1 to her. Her Greek dishes and pastries were second to none and many people in Sweet-water County can attest to her cooking abilities.

Survivors include three sons, James Arthur Kalivas, Peter Kalivas and wife Carol, and Artist Kalivas and wife Marlene, all of Green River, seven grandchildren John Kalivas and wife Nina, Paul Kalivas and wife Kym, Nick Kalivas, Stephanie Leigh and husband Graham, Philip Kalivas, Andrew Kalivas and wife Lau-ren and Amy Kalivas; eight great-grandchildren Hannah Kalivas, Samantha Kalivas, Taylor Kalivas, Colton Kalivas, Jackson Leigh, Kaycie Leigh, Drew Kalivas, and Emma Kalivas

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her step brother Frank Merva, her step sister Mary Morvchack,, and a great grandchild Wyatt Kalivas

Private family funeral services and interment will be held.

Due to the current COVID-19 Coronavirus situation, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family of Irene A. Kalivas respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Springs WY, P.O. Box 14 Rock Springs, WY 82902.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.