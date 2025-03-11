Irene Bertot (Jan. 11, 1936 – March 9, 2025)

Irene Bertot, 89, passed away on March 9, 2025 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on January 11, 1936.

Irene resided in Green River and was also a former resident of Washington, UT.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers, two daughters, and one great-grandbaby.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 3 pm, April 26, 2025 in the Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene’s name can be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com