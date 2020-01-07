Irene Hanrahan (January 7, 1929 – January 3, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS– Irene Hanrahan, 90, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 52 years and a former resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Mrs. Hanrahan was born on January 7, 1929 in Drivers, Virginia; the daughter of Garland Jones and Theresa Hurst.

She attended schools in Fort Myers, Florida, graduating from Fort Myers High School in 1947, she then attained a Registered Nursing Degree in 1950.

Irene married George Russell Hanrahan Jr. in Fort Myers, Florida on August 26, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2010.

Ms. Hanrahan was a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County from 1968 to 1984.

In Irene’s younger years she loved to go fishing and camping. She also enjoyed going to the casinos.

Survivors include two daughters; Teresa Gay Fletcher and husband Brad of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Linda Carol Yedinak and husband Wayne of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Samual Littleton Jones of Pheonix, Arizona, one sister; Gloria Theresa Jones of Cape Coral, Florida, three grandchildren; Steven Quinn Fletcher and wife Chandra, Travis William Fletcher and companion Autumn Christie, Jade Kyle Yedinak and girlfriend Tina, two great-grandchildren; Bryson S. Fletcher and Klohe E. Yedinak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one brother.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Vivian’s memory be made to First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be lest at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.