Irene Lavon Hysell Sharp (April 11, 1931 – April 23, 2023)

Irene Lavon Hysell Sharp, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. She was a resident of Torrington for the past 16 months and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Sharp died following a lengthy illness.

Irene was born April 11, 1931 in Robertson, Wyoming; the daughter of Frank Hysell and Ida May Graham Hysell.

Mrs. Sharp attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1949 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

After high school, she married Bill Lumsden; they had two children and later divorced. She then married John Sharp; and had two more children. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1981.

Irene worked at various grocery and discount stores as well as the hospital and nursing home. Her last job was at Questar Gas for 15 years; she retired in 1995.

Mrs. Sharp loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her retirement. She loved watching The Lawrence Welk Show; listening to the EIO Band; as well as dancing, especially polkas. She also enjoyed Tole painting and adult coloring in her later years.

Survivors include her son, Raymond Sharp and wife, Valerie of Torrington, Wyoming; and daughter, Tammy Buddecke and husband, Ken of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters Vella Fryburger of Mesquite, Nevada, and Merle Lumsden of Saratoga Springs, Utah; five grandchildren Wendie (Dan) Gregory, James (Leigh Ann) Campbell, Tatum (Kevin) Lowry, Jon Michael (Julie) Ernster and Tara (Travis) Faust; as well as nine great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sharp; one daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl Campbell and husband Bill; one son, Ronald Lumsden; and one sister, Georgina Orel Hysell.

The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to her niece, Claudine Bucho who was always there for her. We appreciate all she did for Mom. She had a special place in Mom’s heart.

A celebration of life with graveside service and interment will be conducted privately.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Irene’s memory to the charity of your choice.

