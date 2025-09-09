Iris Dorene Foster (July 14, 1941 – August 29, 2025)

Iris Dorene Foster was Born on July 14, 1941, in Rock Springs, she passed away peacefully August 29, 2025, at the age of 84, in Evanston.

A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Iris was the beloved daughter of Hubert Foster and Elsie Moore.

She attended local schools and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1959. Iris furthered her education at Western Wyoming Community College, where she earned an LPN degree, dedicating her professional life to caring and comforting others.

Iris worked as a licensed vocational nurse at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, demonstrating compassion and commitment. She was a devoted volunteer at the Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen, spending countless hours visiting and caring for elderly members of the community.

She was an active participant in bible studies and various local charitable activities. Iris loved camping at Fosters Meadow with her extended family and friends reminiscing about memories of her dad. She loved to make quilts and was known for her Levi quilts, crocheting, antique collecting, and baking. Her whole wheat breads, pies, and cakes were famous with her friends and family. Her love for western and pioneer shows, movies, and books often enriched her conversations, and her deep study of the Bible guided her life with faith and wisdom. She also had a love for her cats.

Survivors include her children, Gerry Huff, Eric Huff, Connie (Virgil) Johnson, Donna (Al) Smith; one brother, George (Kathy) Foster; lifelong friend, Penny (Eddie) Trujillo; grandchildren, Mandy, Sarah, Will, Shannon, Megan Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, and Cassandra Shelton; six great-grandchildren, her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Elsie Foster; her son, Jason Huff; her sister, Charlotte Hendrickson; two nephews, Billy Foster and Forrest Foster; grandson Cory Smith; her daughter-in-law, Janell Huff.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Iri’s name to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, September 12, 2025 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Iris Dorene Foster will be remembered for her caring nature, her commitment to family and community, and her unwavering faith. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.