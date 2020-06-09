Irma Ann Gillespie (April 15, 1927 – June 6, 2020)

Irma Ann Gillespie, 93, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on April 15, 1927 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Amedio Dorigatti and Mary Dorigatti.

Mrs. Gillespie attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1945.

She married Norman Gillespie in Rock Springs on February 26, 1949.

Since 1968 they built, owned, and operated the Springs Motel, where they resided and raised their family.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great -grandchildren, and traveling to her parents’ native Italy to see family.

Survivors include her two sons; Dale Gillespie, Mark Gillespie and wife Lisa, one daughter; Marianne Spence and husband Robert, five grandchildren; Amber Greene, Tarynn Martin, Hunter Gillespie, Lennon Spence and Noah Spence, two great-grandchildren; Harlow and Jaxson Stevenson, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Norman Gillespie, her parents; Amedio and Mary Dorigatti, one son; Ronald Gillespie, two daughters; Gail Ann Gillespie and Norma Jean Gillespie, and one brother; Albert Dorigatti.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date

The family of Irma Gillespie respectfully requests donations in her memory be donated to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming.